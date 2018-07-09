Monday, July 09, 2018

The old signal box at Stamford


When I first visited Stamford there was a large disused goods yard between the railway station and the town.

Desirable houses have now been built on that land and the disused signal box has been moved 200 yard east so it now stands next to the station.

The box is being looked after and has a Facebook page. I took my own photograph of it today.
