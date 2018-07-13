Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrating against Donald Trump in London
I went down to London today for the demonstration against Donald Trump.
There were the inevitable SWP banners, but plenty that were home-made too. If not quite Middle England on the march, the crowd certainly went far beyond the usual suspects.
The throng was so dense (some 250,000 turned out for the event) that it was impossible to find the Liberal Democrat brigade.
As the march showed no signs of setting off I eventually became a citizen journalist instead of a demonstrator and took these photographs before heading off to explore Bloomsbury.
