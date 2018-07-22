Sunday, July 22, 2018

East Fife 4 Forfar 5.

From BBC Sport:
It was the scoreline that the late, great Eric Morecambe always used to joke about but had never come true - until now.  
East Fife 4 Forfar 5 was the much-loved comedian's idea of the ultimate tongue-twister for anyone trying to read out the football results.  
On Sunday, that result finally happened for the first time in the fixture's history - sort of. 
The Scottish League Cup Group B tie between the sides went to penalties after a 1-1 draw. And the score in the shootout? East Fife 4 Forfar 5.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Which reminds me of another tongue-twister:-
'The train now standing at Platform 4 is the 4:44 for Forfar'

22 July, 2018 19:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)