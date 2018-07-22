East Fife 4 Forfar 5.
From BBC Sport
:
It was the scoreline that the late, great Eric Morecambe always used to joke about but had never come true - until now.
East Fife 4 Forfar 5 was the much-loved comedian's idea of the ultimate tongue-twister for anyone trying to read out the football results.
On Sunday, that result finally happened for the first time in the fixture's history - sort of.
The Scottish League Cup Group B tie between the sides went to penalties after a 1-1 draw. And the score in the shootout? East Fife 4 Forfar 5.
1 comment:
Which reminds me of another tongue-twister:-
'The train now standing at Platform 4 is the 4:44 for Forfar'
Post a Comment