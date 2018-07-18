"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
The Erewash Canal at Long Eaton
Some photographs taken on the walk from Long Eaton station to Trent Lock.
This is just the sort of shabby charm I look for on the canals.
No comments:
Post a Comment