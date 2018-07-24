Brexit is giving Britain the economics of the Soviet Union

Embed from Getty Images
There is a story we used to tell in the West to demonstrate the superiority of our economic system.
It concerns an official from the old Soviet Union who came on a visit to Britain.
Back home he was responsible for ensuring that the right amount of bread arrived in Moscow each morning.
When he arrived here he was asked if there was anyone he would like to meet.
He replied that he would like to talk to his opposite number - the government official who was responsible for ensuring that the right amount of bread arrived in London each morning.
And he was astounded to be told that there was no such person.
Well, that is not true any more.
Brexit risks the ripping up of all the elegant market mechanisms that ensure food from all across Europe fill our supermarkets every day. There will be borders, customs to clear and red tape.
So the government is having to step in.
Today Dominic Raab promised MPs he would ensure "there is adequate food supply" if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.
That's right. Now there is someone responsible for ensuring that the right amount of bread arrived in London each morning.
And his name is Dominic Raab.
Be afraid. Be very afraid.
