Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Mark Kermode takes Edward Woodward back to Summerisle



Mark Kermode and Edward Woodwaord visit some of the locations used in the film The Wicker Man.

According to the blurb on YouTube, this dates from 2007. Edward Woodward died two years later.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)