Market Harborough's buses are under threat

Last month I reported that the 58 bus from Market Harborough to Lutterworth was to be withdrawn.
The good news is that the county council has stepped in and will support the service for another year, possibly with a different bus company running it.
But it may be best not to get too hopeful. Here is part of the announcement of the move on the county council website:
The replacement service will run until June 2019 as all existing subsidised bus services across the county have been extended to the date. This allow for the development and adoption of a new passenger transport policy.
Cllr Pain added: “We are finding that we having to cover the costs of supporting commercial bus services more and more which is why it is important we have a new policy in place to help mitigate the impact.”Meanwhile, people are collecting signatures to save the 33 bus, which is a Market Harborough town service, and also the 44, which runs from Fleckney via Harborough to Foxton. Tur Langton parish council is also worried about the future of this service.
And the 67 service from Haborough to Corby and Gretton has already gone - a victim of the extraordinary financial crisis at Conservative-run Northamptonshire County Council. There is currently talk of a vestigial service being financed by Corby council.
Meanwhile, national government talks of cutting carbon output and combating loneliness.
