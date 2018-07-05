Leicestershire County Council returned £260,288 that should have subsidised a Market Harborough bus service

Now comes news that £260,288 of that should have gone to fund a bus service for the Farndon Fields development in Market Harborough.
At a time when many of the town's bus services are under threat, I find that quite extraordinary.
The reason given in the Mercury is:
Elsewhere, £260,288 was sent back to the developers behind the Farndon Fields estate in Market Harborough after internal roads on the estate were not ready to facilitate a bus service because development was slower than expected.
The council asked for a time extension but the developer refused.
I bet it did.
