Thursday, July 26, 2018

Those "senior Liberal Democrats" are meeting tonight



Remember those "senior Liberal Democrats" who want to Vince Cable as leader?

According to Total Politics, which is unable to add any detail to that original story, they are meeting this evening.

I like Layla Moran and can see her being party leader one day, but I am not convinced that a change of leader is the answer to our current lack of progress.

Maybe everyone should just go on holiday?
