Six of the Best 806

"To see, as most commentary has done, the deliberate traumatisation of migrant children as a 'mistake' by Trump is culpable naivety. It is a trial run - and the trial has been a huge success." Fintan O’Toole says trial runs for fascism are in full flow.
Rhitu Chaterjee finds that replacing vacant sites with green spaces can ease depression in urban communities.
"Sadly, an ever-more-vocal minority of our site’s visitors appear to be intent on abusing the ability to comment. They lurk beneath even the most innocuous of stories to grind out personal grudges, rail against the council or the T&A or - worse - pollute the comments section with hate-filled, racist, anti-Semitic or Islamophobic tirades." Bradford's Telegraph & Argus explains why it has turned off comments on its website.
Have a wander through Nottingham with Watson Fothergill and Philip Wilkinson.
