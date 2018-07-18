Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Now Rutland's newest councillor is arrested over Facebook posts

Life comes at you fast.

On Thursday Richard Alderman was elected to Rutland County Council by drawing of lots after he tied at the top of the poll with the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Yesterday he was reported to the council and the police after abusive posts on his Facebook account came to light.

Today he was arrested.

That Leicester Mercury report tells us it was Sir Alan Duncan, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, who tipped off the rozzers.

And on Twitter Rutland Ned pointed out that Alderman had been backed as a candidate by a group called Democracy Rutland.

He asked two important questions.
