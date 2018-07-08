Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Polly Bolton: If There's No Other Way
Human Nature is a 2003 album by Ashley Hutchings billed as "A collection of new songs observing the human relationship with creatures and plants."
If There's No Other way depicts a woman turning to "omens, symbols and charms, potions and prayers" to win her love.
It was written by Hutchings with Joe Broughton and performed by one of my favourite singers, Polly Bolton.
