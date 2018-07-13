Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, July 13, 2018
David Baddiel: Hey Mr Tambling Man
Don't listen to the fools who tell you Chelsea have no history. They were in the FA Cup final during the First World War and should have been the first English club to play in the European Cup after they won the Championship in the 1950s.
But it's true that Chelsea have had an uneven history. When I was at primary school they won the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup with a team of players like Peter Osgood, Alan Hudson and Charlie Cooke.
Then the money ran out and the hard times came, though hope continued for a while because of a teenage Ray Wilkins.
Those dark days ended in 1994 when Chelsea got to the FA Cup final again, even though they were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United.
David Baddiel's song Hey Mr Tambling Man was recorded just after we had won the semi final that got us there and it will speak to any Chelsea fan of my vintage.
It was broadcast on Fantasy Football League, a programme Baddiel presented with Frank Skinner. It was laddish, but also had a 1990s vibe that was kinder than anything you would have found in the 1980s.
Bobby Tambling was a Chelsea striker of the 1960s who still holds the club's record for most league goals, though Frank Lampard now holds the record (from midfield) for the most goals in all competitions,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment