Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Two minor discoveries in Kettering
The Shire Horse is a Kettering pub that sells good beer at competitive prices. What more can you ask?
Its old sign can be found propped up in its unexpected beer garden. Examination by a team of passing archaeologists showed that the pub was a Mann's house before it was a free house.
Earlier, wandering the town's back streets, I came across a house with C.W. on it.
That must stand for Charles Wicksteed. His company, which has made playground equipment for generations of children, still operates a factory in that part of town.
And then there's Wicksteed Park.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment