Wednesday, July 04, 2018

Two minor discoveries in Kettering


The Shire Horse is a Kettering pub that sells good beer at competitive prices. What more can you ask?

Its old sign can be found propped up in its unexpected beer garden. Examination by a team of passing archaeologists showed that the pub was a Mann's house before it was a free house.

Earlier, wandering the town's back streets, I came across a house with C.W. on it.

That must stand for Charles Wicksteed. His company, which has made playground equipment for generations of children, still operates a factory in that part of town.

And then there's Wicksteed Park.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)