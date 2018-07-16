Monday, July 16, 2018

The London Underground calls at Market Harborough


There was a surprising site in the recently diminished sidings at Market Harborough this morning: a few London Underground coaches with a class 37 at each end.

I presume they were on their way from Derby works to the capital and chose Harborough as a convenient place to sit out the rush hour.


