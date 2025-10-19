Alleged Jesus Army abusers may receive larger pay outs than were given to victims

Since the broadcast of a BBC documentary, Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army, Kathleen Hallisey, a lawyer from Scott-Moncrieff and Associates, has taken on about 60 new clients who are pursuing claims.
The BBC News report also reminds us of a worrying discovery:
A lawyer representing 150 victims of the Jesus Army said plans to allow people accused of child abuse to receive a share of the cult's fortune were "shameful".
A BBC investigation revealed 172 former loyal members of the disgraced Northamptonshire-based evangelical sect would receive much larger payouts than those awarded to victims under a redress scheme.
It is understood some who have been people accused of perpetrating or covering up abuse could be among the beneficiaries of the group's assets – which is estimated to be more £50m – a prospect survivors have described as "sickening".
Malcolm Johnson, a lawyer from Lime Solicitors, said the only right action to take was redirect the leftover assets for charitable use.
Once again, I'm left wondering why the scandal surrounding the Jesus Army hasn't been a bigger story.
