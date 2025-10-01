Wednesday, October 01, 2025

The Joy of Six 1416

"Gill and Farage remained close. When the latter quit UKIP in December 2018, Gill followed him two days later. In the following February Farage announced his new Brexit Party. Gill was one of six former UKIP MEPs to join immediately." Angus Young traces the journey of Nathan Gill, former leader of Reform UK in Wales, from Hull to Moscow.

Jo Elvin writes about her experience of applying for Indefinite Leave to Remain: "It took the Home Office four weeks to come back to me and tell my application had been rejected. I was informed of this in a short, cold letter stating that they were not satisfied that our marriage was genuine. The last sentence of the letter told me I had four weeks to get my affairs in order and vacate the country for good."

Owen Sennett finds that YouTubers are earning up to £20,000 a month by making provocative videos that have targeted a Norfolk hotel used to house asylum seekers.

"In 1981, the tide turned for Lethbridge when she was able to return to the ﻿bar. 'It seemed like the end of a nightmare – it had been 20 years in which I couldn’t work in the profession I loved. It turned out a lot had changed while I’d been away. I was astonished: there were black faces, and women, in chambers. I couldn’t believe it – it was wonderful.'" Joanna Moorhead talks to the magnificent Nemone Lethbridge.

"Edge-of seat perils, Bond-style gadgetry, a dash of espionage, a villain both hissable and hilarious, and Tracy Island: the coolest playground in the world with its movable swimming pool and lift-and-slide rocket entries. What kid didn't love all that?" Mark Braxton on his lifelong engagement with Thunderbirds.

lachlansimages visits Ludlow on market day.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)