Tony Blair's school was stolen from the poor children of Edinburgh

Tony Blair attended Fettes College in Edinburgh, which is often called "the Eton of Scotland". I've come across a footnote about the school's origins in Stiff Upper Lip by Tim Renton:
Sir William Fettes founded the college with a bequest of £14m (in 2017 money) for the "maintenance education and outfit" of orphans and to help people "who from innocent misfortune during their lives, are unable to give suitable education to their children". In 2012 only five of 750 children enrolled were paying no fees.
So it really is the Eton of Scotland. Eton College was founded by Henry VI as a charity school to provide free education to 70 poor boys.
This "grand theft of ancient buildings and endowments that had been specifically set up to educate the poor", as Renton puts it, was put beyond legal challenge by the Public Schools Act of 1868. With its encouragement, Fettes College opened in 1870.
