The Joy of Six 1427

Alison Bennett welcomes three-year financial settlements for children’s hospices, but warns that they will not resolve the sector's funding crisis.
Will Hurst reports that Labour ministers repeatedly overruling official advice that buildings should be listed: "In almost every one of the 10 cases of rejection, the site in question was subject to development proposals, raising the question of whether the government’s drive to remove the 'blockers; to economic growth is now imperilling England’s heritage."
"The figure of the 'girl-boy' – a girl masquerading in boys' attire – was a pervasive and evocative figure within late nineteenth and early twentieth century Britain. My sweep of digitised newspaper repositories has unearthed at least 51 reported cases of 'girls' dressing as 'boys' between 1867 and 1919 in the British Isles alone. These stories were widely circulated, picked up by both national and regional papers, and often republished with increasingly sensational details that lent them a larger-than-life quality." Hannah Stovin on her research into youth cross-dressing in late Victorian and Edwardian Britain.
"The first time I saw a Mirror Scare was in Robert Hamer’s segment of the Ealing portmanteau chiller Dead of Night (1945), in which a haunted mirror reflects not its actual surroundings, but a murder scene from the past. Roman Polanski also makes terrifying use of the effect in Repulsion, when Catherine Deneuve’s wardrobe mirror fleetingly reflects someone who isn’t there. But nowadays the Mirror Scare is just another 'Boo!' device; there’s even a YouTube supercut." Anne Billson explains how to film a ghost story.
Lynne About Loughborough goes for an autumn walk in the town's Outwoods.
