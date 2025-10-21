Daniel Naroditsky and Bodhana Sivanandan: Sad and happy news from the world of chess

The chess world has been shocked by the death of the American grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky at the age of 29.
As well as being a strong player, Naroditsky was famous as a chess trainer and commentator. Chess experience a boom during Covid lockdown, and his videos, which were among the very best of their kind, must have played a part in this.
Many grandmasters don't understand how little the rest of us understand about the game, but Naroditsky was able to make things wonderfully clear.
In the video above, in which he beats a weaker player, he explains his moves as he goes along. And then he goes back over the game and the more general lessons to be learnt from it.
When I was a teenager, I used to borrow audio cassettes on the game – the nearest thing to this that was available between series of The Master Game.
On a happier note, the 10-year-old British prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan has beaten the former women's world champion (now ranked 13 in the world among women players) Mariya Muzychuk.
You can hear her analysing their game with wonderful maturity in the video below.
