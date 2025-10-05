The Tourists: The Loneliest Man In The World

I heard this a couple of weeks ago on one of BBC4's numerous Friday reruns of vintage editions of Top of the Pops.
The Tourists were the band Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were in before they formed Eurythmics.
Before she formed The Tourists, Lennox had been the flute player with a folk rock band called Dragon's Playground – she left before they appeared on the TV talent show New Faces. And before that she had been studying flute, piano and harpsichord at the Royal Academy of Music.
Maybe I'm being fanciful, but I detect both the academic in her voice here (think Julie Covington) and a folk influence (think Polly Bolton).
The Loneliest Man In The World stalled at no. 32 in the UK singles chart, but The Tourists did have two top 10 hits before they were subsumed into the prehistory of the more celebrated Eurythmics.
