Roger Miller: King of the Road

This may be the first record I can remember liking. It arrived in the British singles chart just before my fifth birthday and was to top it for a week.
Born in 1936, Roger Miller was an Oklahoman who began his songwriting and then singing career while serving in the US Army.
Country Reunion Music quotes his liner notes for his 1970 album A Trip in the Country:
Before the days of Dang Me, King of the Road and such, I was a young, ambitious songwriter walking the streets of Nashville, trying to get anybody and everybody who would to record my songs. All in all, I wrote about 150 songs for Ray Price, George Jones, Ernest Tubb and others. Some were hits, and some were not.
He was one of those country artists who appealed to the mainstream too, and continued writing and performing up to his death in 1992.
