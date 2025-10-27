Monday, October 27, 2025

Steve Coogan, Richard III and today's libel settlement


I was going to write a post about Steve Coogan, the Richard III dig in Leicester and today's new of a libel settlement. But I found that I had said pretty much what I wanted to say on the subject in September 2022.

The post is titled Steve Coogan, Richard III and conspiracy theories and my conclusion there is:

A story about a lone eccentric who proves the establishment wrong makes for an appealing film, but it has little to do with what went on in Leicester that autumn.

And I quoted the archaeologist Mike Potts:

I think ultimately what’s at stake here is public information. The Lost King’s persecution story is a conspiracy theory working the same levers as climate denial or anti vaxing. Not as serious clearly, but if you care about an informed society it matters

I know I'm biased, but I think that post is worth a read if you're at all interested in this affair.
