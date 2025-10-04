Police look into free buffet held by Reform during Corby by-election

Found Reform UK had provided me with the material for another blog post:
Northamptonshire Police are reviewing the circumstances surrounding a free event co-hosted by a Reform UK election candidate in Corby, at which members of the public were supplied with a 'generous and tasty' buffet.Lee Duffy, who already represents Lloyds ward on Corby Town Council, is Reform UK’s candidate in October 9 election for the vacant Lloyds and Corby Village seat for North Northants Council (NNC).The by-election for the seat had been triggered by the resignation of Corby Reform UK councillor Robert Bloom after serious racism allegations.
To read more about the buffet, which was put on at a pub in the town, see the report in the Northamptonshire Telegraph.
