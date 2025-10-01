The antisocial Swan of Avon

A black swan has been removed from a historic town after it spent nine months "terrorising" other birds and tourists.
The bird - named Reggie by locals - was captured by swan warden Cyril Bennis in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire and will be rehomed at a centre in Devon.
Mr Bennis said the capture was "what has to be done" after the bird's behaviour, which included disrupting nesting swans.
A town resident added: "He's terrorised everyone else but we love him so it will be sad to see him go, but it's probably better for the river that he's gone."
