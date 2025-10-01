Wednesday, October 01, 2025

The antisocial Swan of Avon

This just in from BBC News:

A black swan has been removed from a historic town after it spent nine months "terrorising" other birds and tourists.

The bird - named Reggie by locals - was captured by swan warden Cyril Bennis in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire and will be rehomed at a centre in Devon.

Mr Bennis said the capture was "what has to be done" after the bird's behaviour, which included disrupting nesting swans.

A town resident added: "He's terrorised everyone else but we love him so it will be sad to see him go, but it's probably better for the river that he's gone."

A friend of Reggie told this blog: "He's a real gent. He never attacked kids nor nothink like that. They framed him up something rotten."

  1. Laurence Cox01 October, 2025 23:01

    The only black swan that should be in Stratford-upon-Avon is the pub of that name near the theatre (a.k.a. the Dirty Duck).

