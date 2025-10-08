Bill Nighy as you've never seen him before

One of the pleasures of watching old episodes of Softly Softly: Task Force is the people who turn up in the non-police roles. You may find British stars of the Forties or now-famous actors on their way up.
From the former category, in recent days I've seen Megs Jenkins and also Ralph Michael, who played the husband in the mirror section of Dead of Night.
And in the latter category... Press play on the video above to see a young actor with nice hair making his screen debut in 1976. Hello, Bill Nighy.
