Reggie the Antisocial Swan of Avon finds love in Devon

There's a happy sequel to a recent Headline of the Day. Reggie the black swan, who was removed from Stratford-upon-Avon because he was "terrorising" other birds and tourists, has found a new home – and love – in Devon.
BBC News reports:
Donald Phillips, from the Dawlish Waterfowl Centre, said Reggie had "settled in very well" and had already found a mate.
He explained: "I'd put him into the enclosure with two females and he just walked up to them and they sort of followed him around and there was no aggression at all ... he was just as good as gold." ...
"I selected one of the females and I moved him on to a farm where they've got a big lake and ducks and he settled in very well. I think he's picked his swan, his wife-to-be."
One of the judges was heard to blow his nose loudly.
It's worth noting that Reggie was moved from a Liberal Democrat constituency to a Liberal Democrat constituency. Manuela Perteghella could have handed him over to Martin Wrigley at a service station on the M5.
No. As swans all belong to the King (or something like that) the transaction can only properly take place in the Palace of Westminster.ReplyDelete