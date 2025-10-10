BBC4 is repeating Bryan Magee's series The Great Philosophers

This is just the sort of television that they don't make any more - there's now a strong aversion to "talking heads". But if the heads are interesting enough, there is nothing more riveting. And what are podcasts but talking heads?
They've even proved that two is the ideal number for the format. A podcast with one person is ultimately just a guy reading something out, and if there are three people (certainly if there are three men) they get excited and interrupt each other too much.
I remember watching Magee's earlier, similar series Men of Ideas – and they were men: the only woman guest in the 15 programmes was Iris Murdoch – while I waited to go up to York to being my philosophy degree. It was the best possible preparation.
What I didn't know then was that Magee had been evacuated to Market Harborough during the war and had lived literally round the corner from our house. I only worked out after my mother died that the "poor old Kath" she used to talk to was the daughter of the family Magee stayed with.
