National Trust takes over the Ironbridge Gorge museums

The National Trust is taking on the running of the 10 museums in the Ironbridge Gorge, with the help of a £9m government grant, reports BBC News.
At present they are run by the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust, which was set up in 1967. The National Trust is also assuming responsibility for the upkeep of 35 listed buildings and scheduled monuments, including Blists Hill Victorian Town, the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and the Old Furnace.
When I visited Ironbridge back in 2011, I didn't bother with any maps or guide books, I just set out for a stroll along the river. The first attraction I came to was the Jackfield Tile Museum, which I wouldn't have planned to visit, yet it turned out to be fascinating.
I hope the National Trust can keep this unique collection of attractions thriving.
No comments:
Post a Comment