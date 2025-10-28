"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Wadworth brewery in Devizes transformed by demolition
For what I believe is the first time, Wiltshire's Gazette & Herald wins our Headline of the Day Award.
Don't worry: the historic parts of the brewery have not been razed – the judges just liked the headline.
