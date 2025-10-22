Liz Truss's drive for Stilton exports to Japan proved a flop

Liberal England replies: Go on then.
Reader: That. Is. A. Disgrace.
Liberal England: Thank you.
Liz Truss flew to Tokyo to sign Britain’s first post-Brexit trade deal five years ago this week. She took with her a small jar of Stilton cheese.
The deal was largely a rollover of the one the European Union already had with Japan, but Truss had fought for better access for Stilton and cheddar.
And, as a token of her appreciation of the liberalising of the Japanese market, she presented the Japanese foreign secretary Motegi Toshimitsu with the Silton as they signed the deal on 22 October 2020.
But, says Graham Lanktree on Politico, there has been no Stilton boom in Japan. He quotes George Hyde, the Food and Drink Federation’s head of trade:
"The story for cheese exports, unfortunately, shows a clear decline in recent years. UK cheese sales to Japan peaked at £2.2 million in 2019, but have fallen every year since, and were down two-thirds in 2024 despite tariff advantages."
So she won't be offered the Freedom of Melton Mowbray any time soon.
No comments:
Post a Comment