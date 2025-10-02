John Rogers discovers the lost city of Winchelsea

This is a lovely walk – I've done the stretch from Rye to Camber Castle myself.
John's blurb on YouTube says:
This walk takes on a journey into England's medieval history on the south coast in East Sussex. Starting at Rye, one of the ancient Cinque Ports we follow the Saxon Shore Way past Camber Castle to the medieval walled city of Winchelsea. Originally planned by Edward I in 1288 it replaced the old port of Winchelsea which was swept away by the sea but had once been one of the most prosperous ports in the whole of England.
This is part of a series of walk in places within easy reach of London by train and one of the best day trips from London.
And he even finds the blue plaque on Chelsea Cottage, which was Malcolm Saville's last home.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
