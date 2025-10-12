Jerskin Fendrix: Beth's Farm

Jerskin Fendrix (AKA Joscelin Dent-Pooley) is an English composer and musician best known for his film music.
Beth's Farm is a track from his second album, Once Upon a Time in... Shropshire, which was released on Friday. He described its genesis in an interview with The Quietus:
"I wanted to write about Shropshire for a long time. And because I was living there from a very young age, I felt so strongly and so sensitively about just the place itself, the nature of it. The forests, the landscapes, the nature of light there, and the animals. But it was all a lot of artistic feeling that didn’t have much of a proper spine to align itself to."
But then things changed in a most unwelcome way. During 2020 he received a phone call that kicked him in the gut. One of his childhood friends had committed suicide. In an attempt to process the events, he endeavoured to write a new album which would be dedicated to his friend.
He says: "And then I realised that I wasn’t able to write about it divorced from the context of where we grew up and what the entire place was like." He adds: "It evolved into things like wanting to write about my childhood and my friends and our adolescence and all these shared things. And I realised that nothing that I was trying to get across actually meant anything without the context [of Shropshire]."
Lovers of Shropshire agricultural pop will also enjoy We Make Hay by The SY6.
No comments:
Post a Comment