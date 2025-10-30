Thursday, October 30, 2025

Secret Shropshire: Wild Edric and the Seven Whistlers


Is there anywhere spookier in Shropshire than the Stiperstones?

This short programme in the BBC's Secret Shropshire series tells you about the Devil's Chair, the Seven Whistlers and Wild Edric.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)