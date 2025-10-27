Monday, October 27, 2025

Dutch parliamentary candidate wrongly arrested for being ‘vegan streaker’





The Telegraph paywall defeated the judges' effort to read most of the story, but that newspaper still wins our Headline of the Day Award.

Thank you to the reader who nominated it.
3 comments:

  1. Dexter Crisp27 October, 2025 11:27

    Had the panel turned off JavaScript in their browser and refreshed the page, they could have defeated The Telegraph's very poor "firewall" and read the whole article...

    1. Jonathan Calder27 October, 2025 11:32

      Thank you. I'm afraid their skills lie in other areas.

  2. Laurence Cox27 October, 2025 14:23

    I use archive.today to get around the Telegraph's paywall. You can find the story at: https://archive.ph/I5sXS although it doesn't show the comments, which are often the funniest part of any Telegraph story.

