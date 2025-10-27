"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, October 27, 2025
Dutch parliamentary candidate wrongly arrested for being ‘vegan streaker’
The Telegraph paywall defeated the judges' effort to read most of the story, but that newspaper still wins our Headline of the Day Award.
Had the panel turned off JavaScript in their browser and refreshed the page, they could have defeated The Telegraph's very poor "firewall" and read the whole article...ReplyDelete
Thank you. I'm afraid their skills lie in other areas.Delete
I use archive.today to get around the Telegraph's paywall. You can find the story at: https://archive.ph/I5sXS although it doesn't show the comments, which are often the funniest part of any Telegraph story.ReplyDelete