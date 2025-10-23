Lurgi Strikes Britain: The Goon Show from November 1954

I grew up hearing how wonderful The Goon Show had been, yet when the BBC screened The Last Goon Show of All in 1972, I was hugely disappointed.
But Lurgi Strikes Britain, which was first broadcast in November 1954, is more like it. Not only does it have new resonance after the Covid pandemic, the phrase "the dreaded lurgy" has entered the language.
I also notice that the Goons hit upon the idea of dragging their BBC announcer into the programme long before Round the Horne did.
No comments:
Post a Comment