That Lib Dem shortlist for the North Cotswolds selection in full

The Tomorrow's MP account on Twitter, which is run by the journalist Michael Crick, has the shortlist from which the next Liberal Democrat candidate for the North Cotswolds constituency will be selected.
There are three names on the list:
Rather fancifully, Crick suggests that Arthur Snell is running his campaign from Kyiv. But on Bluesky Snell has assured everyone that he is in fact running it from Gloucestershire.
The Conservative majority over the Lib Dems at the last election was only 3357, so this is one to watch.
No comments:
Post a Comment