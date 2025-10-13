Anti-Trump tactics in Portland recall the opposition to Poland's Communist regime

The Frogs of Portland challenging Trump's goons and their occupation of the city remind me of the tactics adopted by the opposition of the Communist regime in Poland.
The quotation below comes from the East European supplement included in issue 7/8 of Here and Now, a Situationist magazine published in Glasgow between 1985 and 1984. The article is written by Danny Branchflower and issue 7/8 appears to date from January 1989:
During the referendum on social policy held on November 27th, Orange Alternative demonstrated and called for Wroclaw to be the city with a 200% turnout; "Vote 'yes' twice". 150 people were arrested and detained for a number of hours.
Again on 7th December the streets were flooded with Santa Claus's: "Bring Christmas decorations, fir branches to decorate the subway. Let's help the administration in this noble task ... Let the new existence shape the new consciousness!!! Only Santa Claus can save you from poverty".
Confusion reigned as the police tried to round up the Santas, arresting many official Santas in the process. A crowd of more than 2000 called for the release of Santa and pressed in on the police, later surrounding the district Police HQ, before being dispersed.
