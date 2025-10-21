Leicestershire Reform UK cabinet exudes confusion over its budget

The minority Reform UK cabinet at Leicestershire County Council continues to play musical chairs. Its member for finance and resources, Helen Butler, has stood down because of family commitments. We wish her well.
Her role, reports Leicester Gazette, has been filled by Harrison Fowler, who previously led on strategic planning and economic development. He retains some of his previous responsibilities, with the rest going to the council's deputy leader, Kevin Crook.
Fowler told the Gazette that:
"Efficiency is my focus. With a £90 million budget gap, my priority is working to see how we can drive down costs."
No mention of the "specialists from international firms" that the Reform UK leader, Dan Harrison, told us are going to do this work:
"They come from big companies. They know what they are doing.
"I'm looking for maximum efficiency that will have an effect on our budget."
When asked how much it would cost to employ the specialists, the council leader said he was unable to say because contracts had yet to be signed.
"Whatever they charge, it will be a hundred times to the benefit of the authority," Harrison said.
Do these international specialists exist only in Mr Harrison's head?
It's easy to laugh at Reform, but the confusion that now reigns at County Hall isn't funny. The Liberal Democrat group leader on Leicestershire, Michael Mullaney, told the Gazette:
"It’s very easy during an election campaign to make promises on things like cutting council tax but delivering for people is more difficult.
"We will look forward to seeing the new cabinet member’s budget proposals and how they are going to deliver the savings promised. Protecting frontline services especially those affecting vulnerable people will always be top priority for Liberal Democrats."
Mullaney added his group considers it "essential" to "protect the vital services which the county council delivers", including special educational needs, social care, maintaining roads and pavements, protecting communities against flooding and having quality public transport. He said: "We will continue to speak up for local residents on these issues."
No comments:
Post a Comment