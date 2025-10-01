"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, October 01, 2025
Wizzard: Ball Park Incident
I feel no shame at having liked Wizzard when I was 13. They made great singles, Roy Wood is a genius and they were the continuation of The Move by other means.
No comments:
Post a Comment