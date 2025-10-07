Tuesday, October 07, 2025

An article for Central Bylines: Ed Davey and his Liberal Democrats march on Bournemouth


I've written an article for Central Bylines looking at the prospects for the Liberal Democrats as the new political season begins.

Despite the rather triumphalist headline, I've done my best to be objective.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)