Anne Scott-James in Picture Post, a man's suit and 1941

Anne Scott-James was the women's editor of Picture Post during most of the second world war. This photograph of her dates from 1941 and was published as part of a feature with the headline Should Women Wear Trousers?
I don't know if this was a serious piece on wartime clothes rationing or just a bit of fun, but it's a wonderful photo.
Throughout my boyhood Anne Scott-James was, together with Dilys Powell, Frank Muir and Denis Norden, one of the regular panellists on the BBC Radio 4 quiz show My Word.
She was the daughter of the Liberal journalist Rolfe Scott-James and the mother of another journalist, Max Hastings.
