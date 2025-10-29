"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Joanna Newsom: Baby Birch
When I first posted this back in 2010 I described it as "a lament for a child who is lost or never was".
Today, I know that Joanna Newsom is the second cousin, twice removed, of Gavin Newsom, the governor of California.
