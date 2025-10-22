Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Southwell Minster: England's most mysterious cathedral?

How it's pronounced is the least interesting thing about Southwell. For what it's worth, one of my history teachers came from the town and said Suthull not South-well, so I do too. But just as in Shrewsbury, it doesn't matter.

The video is right: Southwell Minster is one of England's least well-known cathedrals, but it's one of the finest. We don't even get to see it's glory: the medieval stone carving ("The Leaves of Southwell") in the Chapter House. Look below for an example.

And it's a fine little town. I believe that when the Minster became a cathedral in 1884, Southwell was legally a village and so could not become a city. The local football club refuses to be distracted by such technicalities and calls itself Southwell City.

