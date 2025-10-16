Daisy Cooper accuses Nigel Farage of wanting to water down women’s rights

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat deputy leader, has called on Nigel Farage to explain why a US anti-abortion advocacy group helped arrange a meeting he had in London with Trump administration officials and diplomats.
The Guardian says the meeting took place in March between Farage and a delegation from Trump’s state department. According to the New York Times, it was overseen by the US embassy and brokered by the Alliance Defending Freedom group. The meeting discussed abortion rights, free speech and online safety laws.
The Guardian reports goes on to say:
In response to the meeting, the Liberal Democrats accused Farage of working with Trump officials and anti-abortion campaigners who want to water down women’s rights and urged him to explain what was discussed.
Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader, also called on the government to summon the US ambassador to get to the bottom of "what looks like a blatant attempt to interfere in the UK’s domestic laws".
"Nigel Farage needs to come clean … and explain if his party would weaken women’s rights if he came to power," she said.
"The Liberal Democrats will stand up against these attempts to turn Trump’s America into Farage’s Britain and roll back the clock on decades of progress."
No comments:
Post a Comment