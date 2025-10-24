Oscar Wilde's grandson at the National Liberal Club last week

Oscar Wilde was born in 1854, yet here is his grandson Merlin Holland speaking at the National Liberal Club last Friday.
He was the speaker at the 33rd Oscar Wilde Birthday Dinner, talking about his new book After Oscar: The Legacy of a Scandal. He has made it his business to clear away the myths that have accumulated around his grandfather, and he discusses some of his discoveries here.
Merlin Holland was born in 1945 when his father Vyvyan Holland, Oscar Wilde's second son, was 58. Vyvyan Holland gets a mention in another post on this blog. For Market Harborough's connection with Oscar Wilde, see another post again.
As a good Liberal, I recognised the venue from the tiles alone.
No comments:
Post a Comment