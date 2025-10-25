Saturday, October 25, 2025

Plan approved to build Scotland's first broch in 2,000 years


While presenting this blog's Headline of the Day Award to BBC News, the judges expressed the hope that this project marks the end of the millennia-long slump in the broch-building industry and emphasised that, pace fashionable opinion on social media, the planning laws are not to blame.

