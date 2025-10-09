The Leave campaign – Nigel Farage included – called for more non-EU migration to Britain

You'd never know it from the debate on immigration today, but:
In 2016, the official Vote Leave campaign actively advocated for more immigration from non-European countries. This wasn’t a fringe message – it was a central pillar of the campaign.This is a quote from an excellent article by Sam Bright, who reminds us that "every element of the Brexit campaign advocated for more non-white immigration – including Nigel Farage".
He backs this with quotes from a contemporary Financial Times report on Leave strategy and from Saqib Bhatti (now a Conservative MP and shadow education minister), Gisela Stuart, Priti Patel, Daniel Hannan, Boris Johnson and Douglas Carswell.
And here's what Nigel Farage had to say during the referendum campaign:
A Daily Mail headline on 8 June 2016 stated:"More black people will be allowed into Britain if we leave the EU and immigration will become a ‘non-issue’, says Nigel Farage."
Farage claimed that Britain had:"been stupid to turn our backs on the Commonwealth in favour of EU membership."
He argued that EU freedom of movement had made it "very difficult" for "qualified and skilled migrants from India and Africa" to come to Britain.
According to The Mail, after the Brexit vote, Farage favoured implementing an Australian points-based immigration policy, which would lead to “more black people” qualifying to enter the UK.
Ironically, Boris Johnson’s government – now the whipping boy of the far-right – implemented a points-based immigration system that directly reflected Farage’s favoured position prior to the vote.
That none of this is ever mentioned is a condemnation of the British media and of our politicians.
Sam Bright was the author of The Premonitions Bureau, a book I enjoyed and reviewed here. I also quoted from it freely in one of my columns for the Journal of Critical Psychology, Counselling and Psychotherapy.
His is a Substack to follow.
