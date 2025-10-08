Rewilding Harborough project attracts interest from government and national organisations

Representatives from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Natural England, the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust and the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts were in Market Harborough today to hear about Harborough District Council's Rewilding Harborough project.
They attended a briefing at the council offices before visiting the rewilding site, which lies to the north and east of Great Bowden.
The Harborough Mail quotes Cal Hatley, Harborough DC's director of communities and wellbeing:
"Establishing effective partnerships is going to be the key to making this rewilding project successful. I am looking forward to welcoming these organisations and showing them that we are taking action to address the nature crisis in the region with the engagement of local communities."
And Mat Carter, chief executive of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, said:
"This project is an opportunity to restore nature and create a landscape where people and wildlife can thrive. We work best together and are delighted to welcome our partners to see this project."
Harborough DC is run by a Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green administration - my old Liberal and Lib Dem council colleague Phil Knowles is its leader.
The wildlife trust owns land adjacent to the council's land at Great Bowden and I've walked that land with one of their team. I intend to write something about Rewilding Harborough when I've got my head round the project properly.
