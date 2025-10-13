The Conservative Party: A warning from history

Nick Cohen's guest on the latest edition of his podcast The Lowdown is the novelist and historian James Hawes, who reminds us that history has shown that there are no lengths the Conservative Party will not go to in pursuit of power.
Hawes forecasts a pact or even a merger between the Conservatives and Reform UK, and Cohen points out that no Conservative leader since David Cameron has mounted a serious attack on Nigel Farage and his parties.
If these is hope of keeping the far right out of power in Britain, Hawes concludes, is lies in the Liberal Democrats winning even more Tory seats in the South of England.
It's not the most optimistic podcast I've heard, but it's well worth a listen.
